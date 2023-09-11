Top gainers, losers today: Axis Bank, Power Grid, Adani Ports, L&T, among most active stocks2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Stock market closes higher for seventh straight day, Nifty reaches new record high of 20,008.15. Positive market sentiment expected to continue.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices closed higher for a seventh straight day on Monday in an over all bullish market. Nifty touched its new record high of 20,008.15 in intraday trade. Nifty's last all-time high was 19,991.85, which it hit on July 20 this year. Thus it scaled a new record in 36 sessions.
