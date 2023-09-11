Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices closed higher for a seventh straight day on Monday in an over all bullish market. Nifty touched its new record high of 20,008.15 in intraday trade. Nifty's last all-time high was 19,991.85, which it hit on July 20 this year. Thus it scaled a new record in 36 sessions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts believe that the G20 Delhi Declaration and India's diplomatic success served as a catalyst for positive market sentiment and momentum is likely continue. More crucially, the expected India-Middle East-Europe Corridor and the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 have favourable market and economic implications.

Sensex closed 528.17 points, or 0.79 per cent, higher at 67,127.08 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 176.40 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 19,996.35. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bulls continue to lead the way as the benchmark index surged to a historic high, breaching the 20,000 mark for the very first time. This impressive rally followed a breakout from a descending channel that occurred last week. Looking ahead, market sentiment is expected to remain upbeat as long as the Nifty stays above the 19,900 level. On the upside, we can identify an immediate resistance zone between 20,100 and 20,200. If there is a convincing breakthrough above 20,200, it could pave the way for the Nifty to advance towards the 20,500 mark," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Here is the list of stocks who are top losers and gainers during September 11 trading session:

Sensex Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.18%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.99%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.96%), HCL Technologies Ltd ( up 1.49%), and State Bank of India Ltd (up 1.39%).

Top Losers: Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 0.22%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) (down 0.27%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty Top Gainers: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 7.10%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 3.68%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.32%), Apollo Hospital Enterprises Ltd (up 2.19%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.18%).

Top Losers: Coal India Ltd (down 1.15%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 0.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (down 0.27%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 0.18%).

BSE Top Gainers: ITI Ltd (up 20%), SJVN Ltd (up 20%), NIIT Ltd (up 19.99%), IRCON International Ltd (up 19.97%), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 16.40%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Losers: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (down 14.57%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 7.83%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 6.67%), Surya Roshni Ltd (down 6.27%), and Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd (down 6.25%).

NSE Top Gainers: SJVN Ltd (up 20%), Visesh Infotecnics Ltd (down 20%), Lambodhara Textiles Ltd (up 19.99%), NIIT Ltd (up 19.99%), and Ircon International Ltd (up 19.98%).

Top Losers: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (down 14.88%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 7.97%), Heritage Foods Ltd (up 6.97%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 6.65%), and Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd (down 6.42%). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}