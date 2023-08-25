Top gainers, losers today: Bajaj twins, JSW Steel, Asian Paints, L&T, Jio Financial Services; check full list3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:17 PM IST
Top gainers, losers: Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainers on both Sensex and Nifty50. JSW Steel and L&T were the major drags today.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second consecutive session on Friday, August 25 as the market witnessed an all-round selloff while investors directed their attention towards the Jackson Hole symposium in search of indications about the future direction of interest rates. In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.
