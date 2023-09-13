Top gainers, losers today: Bharti Airtel, M&M, Titan Company, L&T, among most active stocks; check full list1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights including Bharti Airtel and Titan emerged as the top gainers, while M&M and L&T were the major drags
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity in various sectors on Wednesday, September 13, over upbeat macroeconomic data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started