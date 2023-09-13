comScore
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty brushed aside pessimism from the previous session and saw increased buying activity in various sectors on Wednesday, September 13, over upbeat macroeconomic data. 

Sensex finally closed with a gain of 246 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 67,466.99 while the Nifty ended 77 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 20,070. It was Nifty's fresh closing high as it was the first time Nifty ended above the 20,000 mark.

Mid and smallcaps, which suffered strong losses in the previous session, resumed their upward journey. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.19 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.85 per cent.

Financials and banks rose 0.41 per cent and 0.87 per cent, respectively, while energy stocks advanced 0.93 per cent and public sector banks jumped 4.23 per cent.

 

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 13th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (2.72%), Titan Company (2.42%), IndusInd Bank (1.82%), Axis Bank (1.56%), State Bank of India (1.39%)

Top losers: Mahindra & Mahindra (-1.34%), Larsen & Toubro (-1.18%), Nestle India (-0.76%), JSW Steel (-0.61%), and Tech Mahindra (-0.42%)

 

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Coal India (3.21%), Grasim (3.13%), Tata Consumer Products (2.92%), Bharti Airtel (2.76%), and Titan Company (2.36%)

Top losers: HDFC Life Insurance (-1.47%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-1.37%), Adani Ports (-1.33%), Larsen & Toubro (-1.09%), and Cipla (-1.04%)

 

MORE TO COME…

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
