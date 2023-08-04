The Indian equity market made a strong bounce back on Friday after suffering heavy losses in the previous two sessions. Both the benchmark equity indices gained more than half a percent led by IT and banking stocks.

The Senex ended 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher at 65,721.25, while the Nifty gained 135.35 points, or 0.70%, to close at 19,517.00. Broader markets also supported the rally, with both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising over 0.7% each for the day.

Positive trends in the Asian market supported the rally, while a fresh spike in US Treasury yields kept a check on gains.

“Positive earnings reports provided a much-needed boost to the domestic market, aiding its recovery from the impact of weak global cues. The pharma sector sustained its positive momentum, with the trend being extended by the IT and banking stocks. However, increasing US bond yields continued to distract the global market, impeding the inflow of foreign funds into the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended 0.1% higher, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6% at the close and Shanghai Composite was up 0.2%.

On the domestic front, better corporate earnings for the quarter ended June 2023 and strong macroeconomic data supported investor sentiment.

Among sectors, strong gains were seen in Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Metal indices, while Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Realty ended in the red.

Here is the list of stocks who are top losers and gainers during August 4 trading session:

Sensex

Top Gainers: IndusInd Bank (up 3.25%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.91%), Wipro (up 2.28%), Bharti Airtel (up 2.02%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.72%).

Top Losers: SBI (down 2.94%), NTPC (down 1.09%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%), Tata Motors (down 0.69%) and Bajaj Finserv (down 0.59%).

Nifty

Top Gainers: Cipla (up 3.53%), IndusInd Bank (up 3.01%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.65%), Wipro (up 2.29%) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.05%).

Top Losers: SBI (down 2.93%), Bajaj Auto (down 2.53%), BPCL (down 2.04%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.01%) and NTPC (down 0.95%).

BSE

Top Gainers: Zomato (up 10.68%), Lloyds Steels Industries (up 9.99%), Rattanindia Enterprises (up 9.70%), Orient Cement (up 9.53%) and Religare Enterprises (up 8.71%).

Top Losers: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores (down 9.02%), Nava Ltd (down 7.87%), JM Financial (down 7.40%), Mahanagar Gas (down 5.83%) and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (down 4.93%).

NSE

Top Gainers: Sakar Healthcare (up 20%), HCL Infosystems (up 20%), Pondy Oxides & Chemicals (up 19.99%), Quick Heal Technologies (up 19.99%) and Optiemus Infracom (up 19.99%).

Top Losers: Eldeco Housing & Industries (down 8.84%), DCX Systems (down 7.49%), Nava Ltd (down 7.74%), JM Financial (down 7.05%) and Zim Laboratories (down 6.68%).

