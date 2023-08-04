Top gainers, losers today: Cipla, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto among most active stocks2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:43 PM IST
The Senex ended 480.57 points, or 0.74%, higher at 65,721.25, while the Nifty gained 135.35 points, or 0.7%, to close at 19,517.00. Broader markets also supported the rally, with both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rising over 0.7% each for the day.
The Indian equity market made a strong bounce back on Friday after suffering heavy losses in the previous two sessions. Both the benchmark equity indices gained more than half a percent led by IT and banking stocks.
