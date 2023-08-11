The Sensex closed 365.53 points, or 0.56 per cent, lower at 65,322.65 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,428.30, down 114.80 points, or 0.59 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also fell but they still outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.13 per cent lower while the Smallcap index ended with a loss of 0.31 per cent. For the week, Sensex lost 0.6 per cent while Nifty declined 0.45 per cent.