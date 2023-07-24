For the second straight trading session, the domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative on Monday, with industry heavyweights ITC , Reliance Industries (RIL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.

RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares declined as their June quarter financial results failed to meet the expectations of Dalal Street, while ITC's shares dipped after the company revealed that its board had given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels sector.

The Nifty ended the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37%, while the Sensex concluded the session with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78.

“As expectations are getting reset in sync with the first quarter earnings that are underway, we witnessed profit booking post earnings and news flows today in heavy weights as well as financials. Investors need to be mindful of cuts in stock prices if eventual outcomes on earnings fail to match up with expectations.

The PSE Index however exhibited keen interest from participants as several of its constituents rose on the back of likely inclusion in the MSCI as well as new clean energy orders," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty fall for the second straight day; RIL, ITC among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 24 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 2.01%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.56%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.33%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (up 1.30%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 1.14%).

Top losers: ITC Ltd (down 3.87%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 3.80%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.80%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.53%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.03%).

Nifty 50

Top gainers: IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 1.96%), SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 1.96%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (up 1.93%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.54%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 1.41%).

Top losers: ITC Ltd (down 4.30%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 3.88%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.10%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2%), and Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.47%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 18.62%), SJVN Ltd (up 14.05%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 13.30%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 11.84%), and Dhani Services Ltd (up 11.83%).

Top losers: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (down 19.26%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 8.12%), Hikal Ltd (down 7.27%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (down 6.78%), and Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 6.39%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Wendt (India) Ltd (up 20%), Kriti Nutrients Ltd (up 20%), Sarveshwar Foods Ltd (up 18.54%), Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 18.28%), and Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ( up 16%).

(more to come)

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES More Information

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY More Information

LKP SECURITIES More Information

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test