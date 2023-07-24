Top gainers, losers today: IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, RIL among most active stock2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:03 PM IST
For the second straight trading session, the domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative on Monday, with industry heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries (RIL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.
