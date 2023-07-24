Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative for the second consecutive trading session, with ITC, RIL, and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the second straight trading session, the domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative on Monday, with industry heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries (RIL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
For the second straight trading session, the domestic equity benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex ended in the negative on Monday, with industry heavyweights ITC, Reliance Industries (RIL), and Kotak Mahindra Bank being the main drags.
RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares declined as their June quarter financial results failed to meet the expectations of Dalal Street, while ITC's shares dipped after the company revealed that its board had given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels sector.
RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank's shares declined as their June quarter financial results failed to meet the expectations of Dalal Street, while ITC's shares dipped after the company revealed that its board had given in-principle approval for the demerger of its hotels sector.
The Nifty ended the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37%, while the Sensex concluded the session with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Nifty ended the day at 19,672.35, down 73 points, or 0.37%, while the Sensex concluded the session with a loss of 299 points, or 0.45%, at 66,384.78.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As expectations are getting reset in sync with the first quarter earnings that are underway, we witnessed profit booking post earnings and news flows today in heavy weights as well as financials. Investors need to be mindful of cuts in stock prices if eventual outcomes on earnings fail to match up with expectations.
“As expectations are getting reset in sync with the first quarter earnings that are underway, we witnessed profit booking post earnings and news flows today in heavy weights as well as financials. Investors need to be mindful of cuts in stock prices if eventual outcomes on earnings fail to match up with expectations.
The PSE Index however exhibited keen interest from participants as several of its constituents rose on the back of likely inclusion in the MSCI as well as new clean energy orders," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.
The PSE Index however exhibited keen interest from participants as several of its constituents rose on the back of likely inclusion in the MSCI as well as new clean energy orders," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.