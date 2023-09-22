Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, September 22, amid weak global cues as the US Treasury yields rose to their multi-year high levels and crude oil prices rose by about a per cent, weighing on investors' sentiment for riskier equities. Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC shares also hit investor sentiments, according to traders.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 68 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 19,674.25 while the Sensex ended at 66,009.15, down 221 points, or 0.33 per cent. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmarks as the BSE Midcap index ended lower by 0.14 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index ended with a nominal gain of 0.04 per cent.

Kotak analysts flagged a possible delay in recovery in discretionary spending for Indian IT services companies, which have already warned about an uncertain demand environment. The IT index was down 0.6 per cent, led by 2.2 per cent losses in Wipro after the companies chief financial officer resigned.

Pharma stocks, which have a large generics drug market in the US, were down 1.9 per cent, with Cipla, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma acting as top drags in Nifty 50 index, losing 2.3 per cent-1.2 per cent.

Nifty 50 fell 2.6 per cent for the week while the Sensex declined by 2.7 per cent. The BSE Midcap index lost 1.7 per cent and the Smallcap index fell 2 per cent for the week ended September 22.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Domestic markets closed on a sombre note as mixed cues from US and Asian markets weakened domestic investors’ confidence.''

‘’Nevertheless, PSU bank stocks outperformed as India's inclusion in JP Morgan's Government Bond Index led to a decline in bond yields. A broad basis, risk-averse sentiment prevailed due to the ongoing ascent of US bond yields and concern over higher rates for a prolonged period,'' added Nair.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 22nd trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: IndusInd Bank (2.92%), Maruti Suzuki (2.34%), State Bank of India (1.67%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.52%), and Bajaj Finserv (1.11%)

Top losers: Wipro (-2.32%), HDFC Bank (-1.57%), UltraTech Cement (-1.50%), Power Grid Corp (-1.34%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (-1.26%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: IndusInd Bank (2.86%), Maruti Suzuki (2.61%), State Bank of India (1.79%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.69%), and Asian Paints (1.12%)

Top losers: Wipro (-2.32%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (-2.32%), UPL (-1.83%), Cipla (-1.66%), and Bajaj Auto (-1.58%)

