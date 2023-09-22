Top gainers, losers today: IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, among most active stocks; check full list2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights Maruti Suzuki, M&M emerged as the top gainers, while Wipro and HDFC Bank were the major drags
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday, September 22, amid weak global cues as the US Treasury yields rose to their multi-year high levels and crude oil prices rose by about a per cent, weighing on investors' sentiment for riskier equities. Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC shares also hit investor sentiments, according to traders.
