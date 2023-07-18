Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI, among most active stocks

The domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday session, finishing at new closing highs amid encouraging global cues as the dollar traded close to a one-year low.

The Nifty ended the day at 19,749.25, up 38 points or 0.19 percent, while the Sensex ended the day 205 points, or 0.31 percent, higher at 66,795.14.

“The bulls continued to lift the market to new heights, but volatility emerged in the second half due to concerns over valuation. Rapid fall in the dollar index and a slide in the US 10-year yield is supporting liquidity in emerging markets. While disappointing economic growth in China and improvement in the US market outlook are drawing attention to the Indian market with the IT sector as the contra bet," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmark indices, ending the day lower. The BSE Smallcap index ended with a fall of 0.47% at 33,828.59 and the BSE Midcap index finished 0.18% lower at 29,423.02. After reaching a new record high of 34,163.42 during the session, the BSE Smallcap index lost all of its gains and finished down.

In intraday trade on the BSE, more than 200 equities, including Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Colgate Palmolive India, Ashok Leyland, Apollo Hospitals, and United Spirits, touched new 52-week highs.

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 18 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Infosys Ltd (up 3.73%), Asian Paints Ltd (up 1.51%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.07%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.98%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.59%).

Top losers: State Bank of India Ltd (down 1.36%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.32%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 1.29%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.19%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 0.98%).

Top gainers: Infosys Ltd (up 3.73%), Asian Paints Ltd (up 1.56%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.93%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.82%).

Top losers: LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 2.63%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.54%), State Bank of India Ltd (down 1.43%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.41%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 1.34%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 7.95%), Gati Ltd (up 7.82%), MSTC Ltd ( up 7.43%), Saregama India Ltd (up 6.31%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.85%).

Top losers: CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 8.30%), Angel One Ltd (down 7.88%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 6.15%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 6.05%), and Indo Count Industries Ltd (down 6.03%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Indowind Energy Ltd (up 20%), Anmol India Ltd (up 19.98%), Silgo Retail Ltd (up 19.96%), Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd (up 19.95%), and We Win Ltd (up 19.95%)

Top losers: Shree Ram Pro Ltd - Re (down 33.33%), Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd (down 13.58%), Ganges Securities Ltd (down 9.66%), Nila Infrastructures Ltd (down 9.09%), and CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 8.69%)

