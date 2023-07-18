Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI, among most active stocks

Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI, among most active stocks2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 03:53 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty reach new closing highs for the fifth consecutive session, boosted by global cues and a weakened dollar. Top gainers include Infosys and Asian Paints.
The domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning streak to a fifth straight session on Tuesday session, finishing at new closing highs amid encouraging global cues as the dollar traded close to a one-year low.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×