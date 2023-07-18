Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI, among most active stocks

“The bulls continued to lift the market to new heights, but volatility emerged in the second half due to concerns over valuation. Rapid fall in the dollar index and a slide in the US 10-year yield is supporting liquidity in emerging markets. While disappointing economic growth in China and improvement in the US market outlook are drawing attention to the Indian market with the IT sector as the contra bet," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

