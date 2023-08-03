Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Eicher Motors, Titan, ICICI Bank among most active stocks2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Nifty and Sensex continue to fall due to global market trends and foreign fund outflows.
Nifty and Sensex continue to fall due to global market trends and foreign fund outflows.
Domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex fell for the third consecutive session following a bearish trend in global markets and continuing outflows of foreign funds.
Domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex fell for the third consecutive session following a bearish trend in global markets and continuing outflows of foreign funds.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.74% at 19,381.65 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.82% to 65,240.68. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, only Nifty Media (up 0.93%), Nifty Pharma (up 0.98%), and Nifty Healthcare (up 0.60%) ended in green, while the others closed in red.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.74% at 19,381.65 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.82% to 65,240.68. Among the Nifty sectoral indices, only Nifty Media (up 0.93%), Nifty Pharma (up 0.98%), and Nifty Healthcare (up 0.60%) ended in green, while the others closed in red.
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd were among the top gainers of Nifty. While Titan Company Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), ICICI Bank Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd were among the major laggards of Nifty.
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Divi's Laboratories Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd were among the top gainers of Nifty. While Titan Company Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), ICICI Bank Ltd, and Nestle India Ltd were among the major laggards of Nifty.
“Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index.
“Global markets are still grappling with the impact of the US rating downgrade, with spiking bond yield and strengthening dollar index. However, the pharma sector has managed to weather the storm thanks to its strong earnings outcome, while mid and small-cap stocks have outperformed the benchmark index.
The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The domestic service PMI has surpassed market expectations, reaching a 13-year high due to a rise in new orders, particularly in international sales," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of stock on Wednesday totalling ₹1,877.84 crore.
According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares of stock on Wednesday totalling ₹1,877.84 crore.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo slumped to 32,159.28 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped by 0.5% to 19,420.87. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,280.46, and Kospi in Seoul slipped 0.4% to 2,605.39.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo slumped to 32,159.28 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped by 0.5% to 19,420.87. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,280.46, and Kospi in Seoul slipped 0.4% to 2,605.39.
Here is the list of stocks who are top losers and gainers during August 3 trading session:
Here is the list of stocks who are top losers and gainers during August 3 trading session:
Top Gainers: Infosys Ltd (up 0.63%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.43%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 0.40%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.14%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (up 0.06%).
Top Gainers: Infosys Ltd (up 0.63%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.43%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 0.40%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.14%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (up 0.06%).
Top Losers: Titan Company Ltd (down 2.56%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.29%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.24%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.99%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (down 1.78%).
Top Losers: Titan Company Ltd (down 2.56%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.29%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.24%), Nestle India Ltd (down 1.99%), and UltraTech Cement Ltd (down 1.78%).
Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 2.48%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 2.04%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.51%), Divi's Laboratories Ltd (up 0.88%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.59%).
Top Gainers: Adani Enterprises Ltd (up 2.48%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 2.04%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.51%), Divi's Laboratories Ltd (up 0.88%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.59%).
Top Losers: Titan Company Ltd (down 2.39%) , Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.35%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) (down 2.36%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.07%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.93%).
Top Losers: Titan Company Ltd (down 2.39%) , Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 2.35%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) (down 2.36%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.07%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 1.93%).
(more to come)
(more to come)