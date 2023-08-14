Top gainers, losers today: Infosys, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, State Bank of India; check full list here2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Major large-cap Reliance Industries emerged as one of top gianers on frontline indices, while SBI was among the top losers in today's session.
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Monday, August 14 as investors await India's consumer price inflation (CPI) - retail inflation data for July which is expected to see an uptick because of the recent rise in vegetables, pulses and cereals prices. High inflation numbers may weigh on market sentiment as both indices are already about two per cent down in August so far.
