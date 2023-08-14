Sensex closed with a mild gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,401.92 while the Nifty50 closed 6 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 19,434.55. Mid and smallcaps suffered more as the BSE Midcap index declined 0.44 per cent while the smallcap index fell 0.50 per cent. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT, FMCG and media edged higher while metal, realty and financials ended in the red.

