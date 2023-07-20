The upward march of the domestic market continued for the sixth consecutive session too as equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday (July 20) amid mixed global cues. The sentiment in domestic market remains upbeat on robust foreign capital inflow on India's healthy macroeconomic outlook and expectations of the end of the monetary tightening cycle in the US after the July policy meeting.

Sensex opened 23 points lower at 67,074.34 against the previous close of 67,097.44 following mixed global cues. However, the index witnessed smart buying in the final hour of trade. Sensex hit its fresh record high of 67,619.17 and the Nifty also hit its fresh record high of 19,991.85 during the session.

Sensex finally closed 474 points, or 0.71 per cent, higher at 67,571.90 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,979.15, up 146 points, or 0.74 per cent. This was the fresh closing high of both indices.

The BSE Midcap also hit its fresh record high of 29,671.6 during the session but pared gains and closed at 29,623.67, up 0.05 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index also hit its fresh record high of 34,193.74 during the session but closed 0.19 per cent higher at 34,101.53.

Commenting on today's market performace, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, ‘’Unlocking of value by heavy weights (like RIL & ITC) is apprising the main indices. The anticipation of a good Q1 results from Banks, is providing an extra boost to drive to new highs. Mixed cues from global peers is not disturbing the mood of the domestic market as FIIs inflows stay put to the prospects of the Indian economy.'

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 20th trading session:

Sensex:



Top gainers: ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and Bharti Airtel

Top losers: Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, and Titan Company

Nifty50:

Top gainers: ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Grasim Industries

Top losers: Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, Britannia Industries

