Top gainers, losers today: ITC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank; check full list1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Markets edged higher on the weekly expiry day and gained over half a percent. After the initial dip, Nifty traded volatile in the early hours but noticeable buying in select heavyweights pushed the index closer to the new milestone of 20,000 and it eventually settled at 19,979.15 levels.
The upward march of the domestic market continued for the sixth consecutive session too as equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday (July 20) amid mixed global cues. The sentiment in domestic market remains upbeat on robust foreign capital inflow on India's healthy macroeconomic outlook and expectations of the end of the monetary tightening cycle in the US after the July policy meeting.
