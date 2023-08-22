Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Tuesday, August 22, as persistent concerns over US interest rates and China's economic health, although the mid-cap index rallied to a fresh record on brighter domestic prospects. The gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ITC , Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank and TCS .

Sensex closed 4 points higher at 65,220 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,396, up 3 points. However, mid and smallcaps clocked strong gains. The BSE Midcap index ended 0.94 per cent higher while the Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.89 per cent. They have jumped roughly 22 per cent so far this year, while the blue-chips have gained about 7 per cent.

Market sentiment was largely positive mirroring global sentiment. European stocks traded with healthy gains when the Sensex closed flat, even as US Treasury yields soared due to concerns about interest rates remaining elevated for a longer-than-expected period.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, lost 0.11 per cent on worries about higher-for-longer interest rates in the world's largest economy. Most Adani group stocks gained between 1 per cent and 7 per cent, extending their rally since GQG Partners boosted its stake in Adani Ports last week.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Despite the support of positive international markets, Indian equities struggled to maintain their upward momentum due to lingering apprehensions over ongoing global uncertainties. Sectors closely tied to the Western economy, such as IT and pharma, faced challenges, while domestic-oriented sectors, alongside mid- and small-caps, exhibited resilience and gained traction.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 22nd trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: ITC (1.45%), NTPC (1.33%), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (0.755), Wipro (0.65%), and Tata Steel (0.60%)

Top losers: Jio Financial Services (-4.99%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.75%), State Bank of India (-0.55%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (-0.54%), and HDFC Bank (0.43%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (2.09%), HDFC Life Insurance (1.53%), ITC (1.47%), NTPC (0.12%), and Hero MotoCorp (0.93%)

Top losers: Jio Financial Services (-5%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (-1.46%), Cipla (-1.04%), Eicher Motors (-0.82%), and Bajaj Finserv (-0.66%)

Where is Nifty headed?

"In the next few months, the Nifty might remain in a broad range of 19,000-20,000, but mid-caps and small-caps could continue to outperform, given their earnings visibility" said Gaurav Dua, Senior Vice President, Head of Capital Market Strategy, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking sees the recent rebound as a counter move within the corrective trend as Nifty has multiple hurdles to cross to change the tone. ‘’A mixed trend across sectors is offering opportunities on both sides. Participants should align their trades accordingly while keeping a check on position size,'' said Mishra.

