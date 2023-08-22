Top gainers, losers today: ITC, Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC; check full list here2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Sensex closed 4 points higher at 65,220 while the Nifty closed the day at 19,396, up 3 points. However, mid and smallcaps clocked strong gains
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended flat on Tuesday, August 22, as persistent concerns over US interest rates and China's economic health, although the mid-cap index rallied to a fresh record on brighter domestic prospects. The gains in shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank were offset by losses in those of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and TCS.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started