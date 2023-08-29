Top gainers, losers today: Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel; check full list1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Airtel among top gainers, losers today
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Tuesday, August 29, for the second consecutive session supported by gains in the shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel amid positive global cues.
