Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Tuesday, August 29, for the second consecutive session supported by gains in the shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank , Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel amid positive global cues.

Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. The Nifty50 moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65.

Mid and smallcaps, on the other hand, outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.45 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.69 per cent.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 29th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (4.72%), Tata Steel (1.66%), Tech Mahindra (1.60%), NTPC (1.21%), and JSW Steel (1.15%)

Top losers: Bharti Airtel (-1.75%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.13%), Axis Bank (-0.96%), Reliance Industries (-0.91%), and IndusInd Bank (-0.55%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (5%), UPL (2.44%), Hindalco (2.38%), Tata Steel (1.87%), and Hero MotoCorp (1.80%)

Top losers: Bharti Airtel (-1.73%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.20%), Reliance Industries (-0.89%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (-0.87%), and Axis Bank (-0.84%)

