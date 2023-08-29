Top gainers, losers today: Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel; check full list1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Airtel among top gainers, losers today
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Tuesday, August 29, for the second consecutive session supported by gains in the shares of select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Larsen and Toubro and Tata Steel amid positive global cues.
Sensex ended with a gain of 79 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 65,075.82. The Nifty50 moved up by 37 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 19,342.65.
Mid and smallcaps, on the other hand, outperformed the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.45 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.69 per cent.
Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (4.72%), Tata Steel (1.66%), Tech Mahindra (1.60%), NTPC (1.21%), and JSW Steel (1.15%)
Top losers: Bharti Airtel (-1.75%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.13%), Axis Bank (-0.96%), Reliance Industries (-0.91%), and IndusInd Bank (-0.55%)
