Top gainers, losers today: JSW Steel, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance; check full list2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Sensex remained in the red for the most part of the day, falling 402 points to hit the intraday low of 65,444.38. However, fag end buying saved the index from ending in the negative territory.
Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on August 9, on late-session buying activity just one day before the monetary policy outcome. The three-day meeting of the six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started on August 8 will conclude on Thursday (August 10). Economists believe the RBI will maintain a status quo on rates and stance.
