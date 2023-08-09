Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on August 9, on late-session buying activity just one day before the monetary policy outcome. The three-day meeting of the six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started on August 8 will conclude on Thursday (August 10). Economists believe the RBI will maintain a status quo on rates and stance.

