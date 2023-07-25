Top gainers, losers today: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ITC, Asian Paints among most active stock2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Indian equity indices saw minimal movement on Tuesday, with a decline in consumer sectors offsetting an increase in metal stocks. The metal index rose 2.94% due to China's commitment to support its realty sector, while the auto index increased 0.95%.
