Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers, losers today: JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ITC, Asian Paints among most active stock

2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:59 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Indian equity indices saw minimal movement on Tuesday, with a decline in consumer sectors offsetting an increase in metal stocks. The metal index rose 2.94% due to China's commitment to support its realty sector, while the auto index increased 0.95%.

Mumbai: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2019. After touching the 40,000-mark in morning trade, the BSE Sensex turned choppy after Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman rose to present her maiden Budget. (PTI Photo) (PTI7_5_2019_000223B)(PTI7_5_2019_000256B)

Domestic equity benchmark indices on Tuesday's saw minimal movement as a decline in consumer sectors outweighed an increase in metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.04% to 66,355.71, while the Nifty 50 index finished 0.04% higher at 19,680.60.

With the metal index up 2.94% and the auto index up 0.95%, seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes saw advances. The world's largest producer and consumers of metals, China, announced measures to further assist its post-COVID economic recovery, which coincided with the surge in metal prices. The top Nifty 50 gainers were JSW Steel, Hindalco, and Tata Steel.

"Indian indices hovered along the flat line, waiting ahead for the crucial decision of Fed policy. Metal stocks rose due to China's commitment to provide policy support to its realty sector, while utilities were up in anticipation of demand & improvement in operating margin. The recent correction of the domestic market can be attributed to several factors, including muted start to Q1 results, a reversal in FII activity, a rising dollar index, and an increase in crude oil prices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 25 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.33%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.25%), NTPC Ltd (up 2.45%), UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 2.12%), and Titan Ltd (up 1.62%).

Top losers: Asian Paints Ltd (down 3.95%), ITC Ltd (down 1.85%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.51%), State Bank of India Ltd (down 1.27%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 1.24%)

Nifty 50

Top gainers: Hindalco Ltd (up 4%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.14%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.12%), UltraTech Cement Ltd (up 2.20%), and NTPC Ltd (up 2.09%).

Top losers: Asian Paints Ltd (down 4.20%), ITC Ltd (down 2.12%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.54%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.47%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 1.35%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 20%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 10%), Adani Power Ltd ( 9.20%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 7.94%), and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 7.72%).

Top losers: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( down 9.04%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (down 8.95%), Sharda Cropchem Ltd (down 6.58%), Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5.98%), and DCM Shriram Ltd (down 5.81%).

NSE:

Top gainers: MSP Steel & Power Ltd (up 20%), Lasa Supergenerics Ltd (up 20%), Heubach Colorants India Ltd ( up 20%), Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 19.98%), and SAL Steel Ltd (up 19.81%).

Top losers: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( down 9.36%), Allied Digital Services Ltd (down 9.04%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (down 8.33%), Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (down 8.06%), and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (down 7.99%).

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty end volatile session flat; auto, metals shine

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 03:59 PM IST
