Top gainers, losers today: L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, M&M among most active stocks; check full list1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Benchmarks indices settled higher led by gains in SBI and L&T, while Sun Pharma and M&M were among the major drags.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, September 7, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, even as global cues were weak amid concerns over higher interest rates for an extended period.
