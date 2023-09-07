comScore
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, September 7, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, even as global cues were weak amid concerns over higher interest rates for an extended period.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading in the green in early deals. The US markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 66,265.56 while the Nifty50 ended with a gain of 116 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 19,727.05.

Mid and smallcaps also scored decent gains. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 32,374.93 after hitting its fresh record high of 32,396.28 during the session. The BSE Smallcap index rose 0.40 per cent to end at 38,101.21 after hitting its new all-time high of 38,169.65 during the session.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty gaining 1.48 per cent, public sector enterprise rising 1.46 per cent and banks gaining 1 per cent.

 

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 7th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro (4.26%), IndusInd Bank (2.26%), Tech Mahindra (1.69%), State Bank of India (1.55%), and HCL Technologies (1.49%)

Top losers: Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.74%), Infosys (-0.73%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.60%), and UltraTech Cement (-0.59%)

 

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Coal India (6.92%), Larsen & Toubro (4.24%), IndusInd Bank (2.08%), SBI Life Insurance (1.80%), and State Bank of India (1.77%)

Top losers: Tata Consumer Products (-2.27%), ONGC (-0.98%), Britannia Industries (-0.90%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.77%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.73%)

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 04:18 PM IST
