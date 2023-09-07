Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers, losers today: L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, M&M among most active stocks; check full list

Top gainers, losers today: L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, M&M among most active stocks; check full list

1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 04:18 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Top gainers, losers today: Benchmarks indices settled higher led by gains in SBI and L&T, while Sun Pharma and M&M were among the major drags.

Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 66,265.56

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, September 7, supported by gains in select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, even as global cues were weak amid concerns over higher interest rates for an extended period.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. European markets were trading in the green in early deals. The US markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 66,265.56 while the Nifty50 ended with a gain of 116 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 19,727.05.

Mid and smallcaps also scored decent gains. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 32,374.93 after hitting its fresh record high of 32,396.28 during the session. The BSE Smallcap index rose 0.40 per cent to end at 38,101.21 after hitting its new all-time high of 38,169.65 during the session.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with Nifty Realty gaining 1.48 per cent, public sector enterprise rising 1.46 per cent and banks gaining 1 per cent.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 7th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro (4.26%), IndusInd Bank (2.26%), Tech Mahindra (1.69%), State Bank of India (1.55%), and HCL Technologies (1.49%)

Top losers: Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.88%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.74%), Infosys (-0.73%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.60%), and UltraTech Cement (-0.59%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Coal India (6.92%), Larsen & Toubro (4.24%), IndusInd Bank (2.08%), SBI Life Insurance (1.80%), and State Bank of India (1.77%)

Top losers: Tata Consumer Products (-2.27%), ONGC (-0.98%), Britannia Industries (-0.90%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.77%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.73%)

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 04:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.