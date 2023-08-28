Top gainers, losers today: RIL, L&T, M&M, Jio Financial Services, among most active stocks3 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Stock market today: Indian stock market ends marginally higher despite concerns over US interest rates; IT stocks drag down indices.
Stock market today: After falling for two-straight sessions, domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. On the backdrop of concerns about US interest rates, the IT stocks among the major sectoral indexes dragged down the indices. Reliance Industries share price fell over 1% as Mukesh Ambani delivered speech at 46th AGM.
