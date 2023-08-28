Stock market today: After falling for two-straight sessions, domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. On the backdrop of concerns about US interest rates, the IT stocks among the major sectoral indexes dragged down the indices. Reliance Industries share price fell over 1% as Mukesh Ambani delivered speech at 46th AGM.

Sensex closed 110.09 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 64,996.60 while the Nifty ended at 19,306.05, up 40.25 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.77%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.11%), Cipla Ltd (up 1.95%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.83%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%)were among the top gainers of Nifty 50. Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 2.05%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 0.87%), Hindalco Ltd (down 0.87%), Nestle India Ltd (down 0.82%) were among the laggards today.

According to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, August has been weak for global equity markets. In the mother market of the US, S&P 500 is down by 4% so far in August. This weakness has impacted all other markets including the Indian market where Nifty is down by around 2% so far in August. The global economic scenario and the growth, inflation and interest rate trends in the US will continue to determine stock market trends globally.

Also Read: Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; mid, smallcaps outperform; investors richer by a lakh crore in a day

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.59 per cent while the Smallcap index climbed 0.67 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹307.8 lakh crore from nearly ₹306.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1 lakh crore in a single day.

“The highly anticipated Jackson Hole meeting didn’t bring much surprise, as the Fed chair expressed satisfaction with the progress of policy measures and reiterated its commitment to managing inflation within target bounds. This has raised expectations of a rate hike during the November Fed meeting.

Global markets traded positively, led by Asian peers, as China's measures to support the property sector boosted sentiment. Domestically, all major sectors, along with mid and small caps, remained positive, except for the IT sector, which faced concerns related to potential rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here is the list of stocks who are top losers and gainers during August 28 trading session:

Sensex

Top Gainers: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) (up 2.09%), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd (up 1.95%), HDFC Bank Ltd, (up 1.01%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 0.89%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.87%)

Top Losers: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) (down 1.11%), Nestle India Ltd (down 0.97%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.67 ), Titan Company Ltd (0.59%), and ITC Ltd (0.56%).

Nifty

Top Gainers: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.77%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.11%), Cipla Ltd (up 1.95%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.83%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.53%).

Top Losers: Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 2.05%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.27%), Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 0.87%), Hindalco Ltd (down 0.87%), and Nestle India Ltd (down 0.82%).

BSE

Top Gainers: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 19.21%), RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (up 14.70%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (up 13.28%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 11.44%), and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 10.70%).

Top Losers: Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 6.96%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 4.71%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (down 4.58%), Welspun Enterprises Ltd (down 4.51%), and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd ( down 4.16%).

NSE

Top Gainers: Wonder Electricals Ltd (up 20%), Ravinder Heights Ltd (up 19.94%), Manugraph India Ltd (up 19.90%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 19.67%), and Vikas Lifecare Ltd (up 19.12%).

Top Losers: Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd (down 11.11%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 6.85%), Dangee Dums Ltd (down 6%), Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd (down 5.60%), and TRF Ltd (down 5.43%).

CIPLA More Information

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information