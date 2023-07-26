Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose on Wednesday owing to gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and ITC as investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement scheduled for later in the day.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.53% to 66,707.20 and the Nifty 50 index ended the day 0.50% higher at 19,778.30.

Consumer stocks and public sector banks both gained more than 1%, helping 11 out of the 13 key sectoral indexes to post gains.

Although mid- and small-cap stocks finished in the green, they underperformed the benchmark Sensex. After reaching a new record high of 29,913.5 during the session, the BSE Midcap index closed 0.34 % higher at 29,852.88. After reaching a record high of 34,471.92, the Smallcap index closed 0.22% higher at 34,355.33.

"Optimism has inched back today after the last three trading days of consolidation ahead of the FOMC meeting. As the market’s ambiguity against the monetary policy is likely to reverse henceforth, going forward we are unlikely to see another Fed rate hike in 2023.

This is because inflation has rapidly come down and is forecast to settle down further. However, the interest rate is expected to stay high in the short-term since the rigidity of core inflation remains above the long-term average," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty rise despite weak global cues; US Fed outcomes in focus

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 26 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.30%), ITC Ltd (up 2.14%), Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd (up 1.70%), Reliance Industries Ltd (1.65%), and Axis Bank Ltd (up 1.45%).

Top losers: Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 2.29%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd ( down 1.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.29%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.84%), and Asian Paints Ltd (down 0.83%).

Nifty:

Top gainers: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 3.56%), Cipla Ltd (2.30%), ITC Ltd (up 2.18%), Britannia Industries Ltd (up 1.93%), and Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd (up 1.68%).

Top losers: : Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 1.74%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd ( down 1.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.27%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (down 1.25%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.08%)

BSE:

Top gainers: Tata Motors Ltd - DVR (up 12.42%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 10.10%), Sobha Ltd (up 10.04%), Olectra Greentech Ltd (up 10%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 9.63%).

Top losers: Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 9.35%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 8.71%), Agi Greenpac Ltd (down 7.32%), Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd (down 6.62%), and Deepak Fertilisers (down 6.57%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Oriental Aromatics Ltd (up 20%), Vaishali Pharma Ltd (up 19.98%), Bedmutha Ind Ltd (up 19.98%), Jain Irrigation Ltd (up 19.87%), and Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd (up 15.51%).

Top losers: Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 9.45%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 8.97%), Agi Greenpac Ltd (down 7.75%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 9.26%), and Rane (Madras) (down 9.29%).

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES More Information

BAJAJ FINANCE More Information