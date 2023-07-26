Top gainers, losers today: Larsen & Toubro, ITC, M&M, Tech Mahindra among most active stocks2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Sensex and Nifty rose as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and ITC were the top gainers.
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose on Wednesday owing to gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and ITC as investors turned their attention to the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement scheduled for later in the day.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×