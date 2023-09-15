comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers, losers today: M&M, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HUL among most active stocks; check full list
Back

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday, September 15, on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra. Market sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.

Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent. Thus, both indices ended at their fresh closing highs.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.27 per cent. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 per cent each. On the flip side, the BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.

 

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 15th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (2.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.23%), HCL Technologies (1.66%), Tata Motors (1.57%), and Tech Mahindra (1.51%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.32%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.26%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.80%), NTPC (-0.69%), and IndusInd Bank (-0.49%)

 

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Bajaj Auto (6.29%), Hero MotoCorp (2.25%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.17%), Grasim (1.99%), and HCL Technologies (1.60%)

Top losers: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) (-1.60%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.27%), Asian Paints (-1.32%), Britannia Industries (-0.97%), and Tat Consumer Products (-0.92%)

 

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 04:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App