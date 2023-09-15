Top gainers, losers today: M&M, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HUL among most active stocks; check full list1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights M&M and HCL Tech emerged as the top gainers, while HUL and Asian Paints were the major drags
Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday, September 15, on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra. Market sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.
