Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers, losers today: M&M, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, HUL among most active stocks; check full list

1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 04:27 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights M&M and HCL Tech emerged as the top gainers, while HUL and Asian Paints were the major drags

Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday, September 15, on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra. Market sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.

Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent. Thus, both indices ended at their fresh closing highs.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.27 per cent. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 per cent each. On the flip side, the BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 15th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Bharti Airtel (2.37%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.23%), HCL Technologies (1.66%), Tata Motors (1.57%), and Tech Mahindra (1.51%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.32%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.26%), Bajaj Finserv (-0.80%), NTPC (-0.69%), and IndusInd Bank (-0.49%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Bajaj Auto (6.29%), Hero MotoCorp (2.25%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.17%), Grasim (1.99%), and HCL Technologies (1.60%)

Top losers: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) (-1.60%), Hindustan Unilever (-1.27%), Asian Paints (-1.32%), Britannia Industries (-0.97%), and Tat Consumer Products (-0.92%)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 15 Sep 2023, 04:27 PM IST
