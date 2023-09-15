Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday, September 15, on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank , TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra. Market sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.

Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent. Thus, both indices ended at their fresh closing highs.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.27 per cent. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 per cent each. On the flip side, the BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.