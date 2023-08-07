Top gainers, losers today: M&M, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, SBI among most active stocks2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Nifty and Sensex rise slightly on IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks; cautious week ahead with key data releases.
Domestic benchmark equity indices Nifty and Sensex rose slightly on Monday, supported by IT, pharmaceutical, and healthcare stocks, amidst caution in a week that would be driven by a lot of data, including US inflation data and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.
