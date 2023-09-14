comScore
Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday, September 14, amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.

Market sentiment remained strong on healthy domestic macro numbers as government data showed wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at -0.52 per cent. 

Sensex hit its fresh record high of 67,771.05 during the session and Nifty, too, scaled its fresh peak of 20,167.65 today helped by fag-end buying in oil & gas, metal and commodity stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 1.02 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 1.15 per cent.

 

 

 

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 14th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (2.56%), Tata Steel (1.66%), Tech Mahindra (1.57%), Nestle India (1.41%), and Power Grid Corp (0.98%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.13%), ITC (-0.75%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.38%), Bharti Airtel (-0.29%), and Bajaj Finserv (-0.29%)

 

Nifty50:

Top gainers: UPL (3.86%), Hindalco (3.30%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.41%), ONGC (2.15%), and Divi's Laboratories (2%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.15%), HDFC Life Insurance (-0.97%), Coal India (-0.86%), Britannia Industries (-0.74%), and LTIMindtree (-0.71%)

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
