Top gainers, losers today: M&M, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ITC among most active stocks; check full list1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights M&M and Tata Steel emerged as the top gainers, while Asian Paints was a major drag.
Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday, September 14, amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.
