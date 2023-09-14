Market sentiment remained strong on healthy domestic macro numbers as government data showed wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at -0.52 per cent.

Sensex hit its fresh record high of 67,771.05 during the session and Nifty, too, scaled its fresh peak of 20,167.65 today helped by fag-end buying in oil & gas, metal and commodity stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 1.02 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 1.15 per cent.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 14th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (2.56%), Tata Steel (1.66%), Tech Mahindra (1.57%), Nestle India (1.41%), and Power Grid Corp (0.98%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.13%), ITC (-0.75%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.38%), Bharti Airtel (-0.29%), and Bajaj Finserv (-0.29%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: UPL (3.86%), Hindalco (3.30%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.41%), ONGC (2.15%), and Divi's Laboratories (2%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.15%), HDFC Life Insurance (-0.97%), Coal India (-0.86%), Britannia Industries (-0.74%), and LTIMindtree (-0.71%)

