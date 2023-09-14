Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Top gainers, losers today: M&M, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ITC among most active stocks; check full list

Top gainers, losers today: M&M, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ITC among most active stocks; check full list

1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights M&M and Tata Steel emerged as the top gainers, while Asian Paints was a major drag.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai, Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on Thursday, September 14, amid broadly positive global cues ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision.

Market sentiment remained strong on healthy domestic macro numbers as government data showed wholesale price inflation remained in the negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at -0.52 per cent.

Sensex hit its fresh record high of 67,771.05 during the session and Nifty, too, scaled its fresh peak of 20,167.65 today helped by fag-end buying in oil & gas, metal and commodity stocks amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Sensex closed 52 points, or 0.08 per cent, higher at 67,519 while the Nifty ended at 20,103.10, up 33 points, or 0.16 per cent. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 1.02 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 1.15 per cent.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 14th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Mahindra & Mahindra (2.56%), Tata Steel (1.66%), Tech Mahindra (1.57%), Nestle India (1.41%), and Power Grid Corp (0.98%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.13%), ITC (-0.75%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (-0.38%), Bharti Airtel (-0.29%), and Bajaj Finserv (-0.29%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: UPL (3.86%), Hindalco (3.30%), Mahindra & Mahindra (2.41%), ONGC (2.15%), and Divi's Laboratories (2%)

Top losers: Asian Paints (-1.15%), HDFC Life Insurance (-0.97%), Coal India (-0.86%), Britannia Industries (-0.74%), and LTIMindtree (-0.71%)

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 14 Sep 2023, 04:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.