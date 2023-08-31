Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty settled lower on the last day of August on Thursday, tracking weak global cues, while investors awaited India's gross domestic product (GDP) data for the April-June quarter of current fiscal (2023-2024) which is expected later today.

India's GDP likely moved up to 7.7 per cent in the first quarter, recording the fastest annual pace in a year, supported by robust government capital expenditure and a strong services sector. However, some economists and rating agencies expect India's Q1 GDP print to beat the 8 per cent forecast of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Domestic markets witnessed selling today on weaker global cues. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose by 0.9 per cent while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 0.6 per cent and the Kospi in Seoul fell 0.2 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index in China declined 0.6 per cent after Chinese economic growth fell to 0.8 per cent in April-June this year.

Sensex ended with a loss of 256 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 64,831.41 while the Nifty ended the day at 19,253.80, down 94 points, or 0.48 per cent. The domestically focused small-caps and mid-caps continued to outperform the blue-chips, driven by strong retail inflows.

The BSE Midcap index closed 0.02 per cent lower at 31,200.60 after hitting its fresh record high of 31,352.15 during the session. The Smallcap index ended with a gain of 0.79 per cent at 37,143.67 after hitting its record high of 37,197.2 during the session.

The Nifty has lost 2.53 per cent in August after gaining 14.16 per cent from March to July, while the Sensex dropped 2.55 per cent in August after rising 12.83 per cent in the previous five months.

Financials, the heaviest weighted among the 13 major sectors, fell 0.53 per cent on the day and 3.66 per cent for the month. HDFC Bank, the highest weighted Nifty constituent, fell 0.46 per cent on the day and 3.40 per cent for August.

Consumer stocks slid again, led by a 0.70 per cent drop in ITC, on persistent worries over lower-than-expected monsoon rains in August. They have lost 1.81 per cent after falling in four of the last five sessions.

The US rate-sensitive IT stocks rose 0.20 per cent as fresh data bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle was over.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, ‘’A slew of weak economic indicators from the US, including a softened GDP figure, have heightened the likelihood of a pause in the Fed’s rate tightening, resulting in a downward trajectory of bond yields.

‘’However, this development had a limited impact on domestic sentiment on the day of expiry, with the market experiencing declines ahead of the release of India's GDP data, scheduled for today,'' added Nair.

Global markets joined the trend as Eurozone inflation persisted at 5.3 per cent as per preliminary estimates, surpassing the market's anticipation of 5.1 per cent along with negative cues from Asian economies.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 31st trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki (2.22%), Titan Company (1.09%), UltraTech Cement (1.02%), Tata Steel (0.78%), and Tech Mahindra (0.685)

Top losers: Bajaj Finance (-1.345), Asian Paints (-1.33%), IndusInd Bank (-1.20%), State Bank of India (-1.12%), and Hindustan Unilever (-1.10%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (3.78%), Maruti Suzuki (2.08%), HDFC Life Insurance (1.41%), Cipla (1.40%), and Tata Steel (1.23%)

Top losers: Adani Enterprises (-3.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) (-3.31%), Adani Ports (-3.18%), Britannia Industries (-2%), and Eicher Motors (-1.90%)

Where are markets headed?

‘’We are seeing a gradual fall in the index amid mixed global cues however buoyancy on the broader front combined with selective buying across sectors is compensating in the interim. Participants should continue with the stock-specific approach until we see a decisive sign of reversal in the index. Besides, keep a close watch on the global front for further cues,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author