Top gainers, losers today: Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports, Reliance, Infosys, TCS; check full list here1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent.
Domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower for the second straight session on Friday on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows.
