Domestic benchmark equity indices settled lower for the second straight session on Friday on the backdrop of unfavourable global cues and additional foreign fund outflows.

Concerns regarding inflation and shifts in investor preferences towards safer assets dampened overall market sentiment for domestic equities. Fears of a Fed rate hike, coupled with a decline in global equities, exerted additional downward pressure, specifically on IT stocks, according to analysts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent. Majority of sectors felt the heat wherein IT, realty and pharma were among the top losers. The broader indices too traded in sync and lost nearly half a per cent each.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 18th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Maruti Suzuki, (0.98%), Reliance Industries (0.75%) Nestle India (0.67%), Axis Bank (0.67%) and Hindustan Unilever (0.53%)

Top losers: Tata Consultancy Services (-2.14%), Tech Mahindra (-1.80%), Infosys (-1.59%), Wipro (-1.35%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (-1.35%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Adani Enterprises (3.68%), Adani Ports (3.01%), Eicher Motors (1.41%), Maruti Suzuki (0.91%), and Britannia (0.74%)

Top losers: Hero MotoCorp (-2.17%), Tech Mahindra (-2.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (-1.97%), Hindalco (-1.88%), and Infosys (-1.74%)

