Concerns regarding inflation and shifts in investor preferences towards safer assets dampened overall market sentiment for domestic equities. Fears of a Fed rate hike, coupled with a decline in global equities, exerted additional downward pressure, specifically on IT stocks, according to analysts.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points or down 0.31 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points or 0.28 per cent. Majority of sectors felt the heat wherein IT, realty and pharma were among the top losers. The broader indices too traded in sync and lost nearly half a per cent each.