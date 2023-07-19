Domestic equity markets continued its record-setting spree on Wednesday, July 19, as the risk appetite of investors remains high on easing signs of inflation which curtailed bond yields globally.

US stocks futures and major European markets were in the green when the Sensex closed. Apart from positive global cues, broadly in-line Q1 results of India Inc., foreign capital inflow driven by India's robust macroeconomic outlook and expectations of the end of the rate hike cycle by the Fed after July continue keeping the market sentiment high.

Sensex opened 110 points higher at 66,905.01 against the previous close of 66,795.14 and rose 376 points to hit its fresh record high of 67,171.38 in intraday trade. The Nifty50 also hit its fresh record high of 19,851.70 during the session.

Sensex finally closed 302 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 67,097.44. The Nifty50 ended the day at 19,833.15, up 84 points, or 0.42 per cent. Both indices settled at their fresh record closing highs and extended their winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index also hit its fresh record high of 29,623.33 during the session but closed with a gain of 0.63 per cent at 29,607.74 while the Smallcap index ended 0.61 per cent higher at 34,036.41.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹304.5 lakh crore from about ₹303 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1.5 lakh crore in a single session. In the last five sessions of gains, investors have gained about ₹2.9 lakh crore.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said ‘’Despite the current high levels, domestic investors have hardly lost confidence in the Indian economy. It is experiencing a broad based rally strengthened by encouraging domestic macroeconomic data and sustained inflows from FIIs.

‘’Although there was some initial profit booking today, the market confidently recovered, with buying observed in all major sectors except auto and IT. Additionally, the global market is providing comfort to the rally, in anticipation of moderation in global inflation,'' added Nair.

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 19th trading session:

Sensex:



Top gainers: NTPC (2.86%), Bajaj Finance (2.20%), IndusInd Bank (2.07%), Ultra Cement (1.96%), and Bajaj Finserv (1.64%)

Top losers: TCS (0.82%), Bharti Airtel (-0.68%), Maruti Suzuki (-0.61%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.43%), and Nestle India (-0.36%).

Nifty50:

Top gainers: NTPC (2.86%), Bajaj Finance (2.36%), IndusInd Bank (2.19%), Ultra Cement (2.05%), and Bajaj Finserv (1.90%)

Top losers: Hindalco (-1.06%), Hero MotoCorp (-0.91%), TCS (-0.80%), Bajaj Auto (-0.57%), and Maruti Suzuki (-0.55%)

