Top gainers, losers today: NTPC, JSW Steel, Nestle, UltraTech Cement among most active stocks today; check full list3 min read 01 Sep 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweight NTPC was the lead gainer among Sensex stocks, rising by 4.84 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled higher on the first session of September, boosted by all-around buying in light of broadly positive global cues ahead of the release of the US jobs data as well as strong domestic macro data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started