Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on July 28, extending losses into the second consecutive session, amid weak global cues. This week US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates to 22-year and 23-year high peaks respectively. The focus now shifts to the Bank of England meeting next week.

Sensex opened flat at 66,266.35 against the previous close of 66,266.82 but plunged 388 points to hit its intraday low of 65,878.65.

The index finally closed at 66,160.20, down 107 points, or 0.16 per cent. Nifty50 closed at 19,646.05, down 14 points, or 0.07 per cent. HDFC Bank ended as the top drag on Sensex today, followed by Infosys, TCS and Axis Bank.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.55 per cent higher at 30,159.82 after hitting its record high of 30,178.22. The Smallcap index rose 0.49 per cent to end at 34,548.46 after hitting its fresh record high of 34,577.99.

‘’Nifty remained under pressure throughout the session but witnessed some recovery in the last hour to close with a marginal loss of 14 points at 19,646 levels. Sectorially, it was mixed with major buying seen in realty,'' Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

‘’Power stocks were in the limelight on the back of attractive valuations and huge investments in the sector. Overall, we expect sectoral rotation in the market, while Index is likely to remain in the consolidation zone with the ongoing result season,'' added Khemka.

For the week, Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent while the Nifty declined 0.5 per cent. The BSE Midcap index clocked a gain of 2.07 per cent this week while the Smallcap index rose 1.18 per cent.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during July 28th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: NTPC, Powergrid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel

Top losers: Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: NTPC, Powergrid, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, and Mahindra & Mahindra

Top losers: Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author