Top gainers, losers today: NTPC, M&M, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv; check full list1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:28 PM IST
For the week, Sensex slipped 0.8 per cent while the Nifty declined 0.5 per cent. The BSE Midcap index clocked a gain of 2.07 per cent this week while the Smallcap index rose 1.18 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended lower on July 28, extending losses into the second consecutive session, amid weak global cues. This week US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates to 22-year and 23-year high peaks respectively. The focus now shifts to the Bank of England meeting next week.
