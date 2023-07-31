Domestic equity benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty witnessed significant buying that contributed to the indices' higher closing prices amid overall strong global clues.

Rates were raised last week by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Currently, investors are waiting to see how this week's Bank of England (BoE) meeting and the RBI monetary policy meeting next week turns out.

The Sensex gained 367 points, or 0.56%, to settle at 66,527.67, while the Nifty gained 108 points, or 0.55%, to close at 19,753.80.

"Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone's inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3%, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the euro zone economy grew by 0.3% during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 31 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: NTPC Ltd (up 4.02%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.28%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.16%), and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.96%).

Top losers: Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 1.12%), Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 1.09%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 0.91%), ITC Ltd (down 0.63%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.46%).

Nifty:

Top gainers: NTPC Ltd (up 3.62%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.04%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) (up 3.03%), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (up 2.75%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.56%).

Top losers: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (down 3.03%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 1.90%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 1.87%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 1.19%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (down 1.06%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (up 20%), BLS International Services Ltd (up 14%), BEML Ltd (up 11.28%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 10.37%), and Power Mech Projects Ltd (up 9.91%).

Top losers: Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd (down 11.43%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 5.70%), DCB Bank Ltd (down 4.71%), Rossari Biotech Ltd (down 4.23%), and IFB Industries Ltd (down 4.15%).

