Top gainers, losers today: Power Grid, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, RIL among most active stocks; check full list2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 04:37 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Heavyweights Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp emerged as the top gainers, while HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were among the major drags
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled with losses on Wednesday, September 20, extending the decline into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome. US bond yields surging to 16-year high levels and fears of high crude oil prices fueling commodity inflation also hit the investor sentiment, according to analysts.
