Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled with losses on Wednesday, September 20, extending the decline into the second consecutive session amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Fed policy outcome. US bond yields surging to 16-year high levels and fears of high crude oil prices fueling commodity inflation also hit the investor sentiment, according to analysts.

Fresh foreign fund outflows and caution ahead of a host of interest rate decisions from global central banks also added to the overall bearish trend. Besides the US Fed meeting, the BoE (Bank of England) and the BoJ (Bank of Japan) are also scheduled to meet this week.

Market benchmarks suffered strong losses and a majority of their components ended in the red. Sensex plunged 869 points to hit the intraday low of 66,728.14 during the session while the Nifty fell 254 points to touch its intraday low of 19,878.85.

Sensex closed with a loss of 796 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 66,800.84 while the Nifty ended below the 20,000 mark at 19,901.40, down 232 points, or 1.15 per cent. Mid and smallcaps also ended in the red but they still outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index dropped 0.33 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.51 per cent lower.

HDFC Bank, the heaviest weighted stock on the Nifty, slid 4 per cent in its worst day since early May after it said its completed merger with HDFC Ltd would hit key financial metrics, including its margins and bad loan ratios.

IT stocks, which are particularly sensitive to US interest rates, fell 0.54 per cent ahead of the policy meeting later in the day, at which it is expected to hold interest rates steady, but with a hawkish view.

‘’Weak global cues, surge in oil price to nearly 1-year high, and selling by FIIs are major concerns in the market. However, strong domestic economic data continue to support the market at lower levels. We expect the market to remain cautious in the near term amid major events, while profit booking in the broader market is likely to continue,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 20th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation (2.32%), Asian Paints (0.61%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (0.45%), ITC (0.24%), and Axis Bank (0.22%)

Top losers: HDFC Bank (-4%), JSW Steel (-2.60%), Reliance Industries (-2.21%), UltraTech Cement (-1.94%), and Maruti Suzuki (-1.65%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Power Grid Corporation (2.35%), Coal India (1.12%), Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) (0.75%), Asian Paints (0.57%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals (0.44%)

Top losers: HDFC Bank (-3.87%), JSW Steel (-2.70%), Reliance Industries (-2.29%), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) (-2.07%), and UltraTech Cement (-2.06%)

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

JSW STEEL More Information