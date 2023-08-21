Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 closed with decent gains on Monday, August 21, snapping their two-day losing run, on the back of positive global cues. European markets, including UK's FTSE, France's CAC and Germany's DAX gained strength after a rout last week while government bond yields renewed their rise as oil prices stabilised. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower. China's central bank lowered its one-year lending rate by 10 basis points. However, it surprised analysts by keeping the five-year rate unchanged.

Analysts expected both rates to go down by 15 basis points (bps) as China, the world's second-largest economy, is facing problems like falling property prices, less spending, and decreasing credit growth.

‘’The potential for volatility to linger in the near term remains due to the increasing dollar index and elevated US bond yields, fuelled by concerns about rate hikes. Investors are keenly observing the commentary from the Fed chair during its forthcoming summer conference for interest rate insights,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Financials rose 0.46 per cent after a seven-day losing run in which they shed about 3 per cent. Bajaj Finance gained 2.75 per cent, snapping a five-session losing streak.

Jio Financial tumbled 5 per cent in its market debut and closed at the lower circuit. That led parent Reliance 1.44 per cent lower, with both stocks among the top Nifty losers.

Sensex ended the session with a gain of 267 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 65,216.09 while the Nifty50 rose 83 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 19,393.60. Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 0.87 per cent and 0.71 per cent higher, respectively.

‘’Participants shouldn’t read much into intermediate rebound or a pause until Nifty decisively reclaims 19,650 levels or forms a reversal pattern. And, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach and maintaining a focus on risk management,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

Top losers: Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance Industries (-1.50%), Mahindra & Mahindra (0.87%), Maruti Suzuki (-0.30%), and State Bank of India (-0.28%)

Nifty50: Top gainers: Bajaj Finance (2.75%), Power Grid Corporation (2.66%), Adani Ports(2.59%), Adani Enterprises (2.31%), and Hindalco (2.09%)

Top losers: Jio Financial Services (-5%), Reliance Industries (1.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra (-0.91%), Britannia Industries (-0.75%), and Bajaj Auto (-0.36%)

Where is Nifty headed? "The Nifty index exhibited a positive tone as it maintained levels above the crucial support point of 19,250. A breach below this level could potentially spark unease within the market, causing concerns among investors,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

‘’However, as long as the index holds above the 19250 mark, there is a potential upward trajectory towards the 19500 level. A confident breakthrough above 19500 has the potential to catalyze a sustained and substantial market rally,'' he added.