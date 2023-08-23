Domestic benchmark indices remained stable on Wednesday's trading session and ended positive. Sensex closed 213 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 65,433.30 while the Nifty ended at 19,444, up 48 points, or 0.25 per cent.

Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.34%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.11%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.58%), Divi's Laboratories Ltd (up 1.55%) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.47%) were among the top gainers of Nifty 50. Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 5.89%), Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (down 2.86%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 1.37%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.15%) were among the laggards today.

(more to come)

HINDALCO INDUSTRIES More Information

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information