Wed Aug 23 2023 15:49:05
Top gainers, losers today: SBI, ICICI Bank, Jio Financial Services, Sun Pharma, among most active stocks

 23 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Domestic indices stable; Sensex up 0.33% at 65,433.30, Nifty up 0.25% at 19,444. Gainers include Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Divi's Labs, L&T. Losers include Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra.

The share sales sailed through despite choppy stock markets this week. The BSE Sensex is down 3% since Monday.

Domestic benchmark indices remained stable on Wednesday's trading session and ended positive. Sensex closed 213 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 65,433.30 while the Nifty ended at 19,444, up 48 points, or 0.25 per cent.

Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.34%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.11%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 1.58%), Divi's Laboratories Ltd (up 1.55%) and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.47%) were among the top gainers of Nifty 50. Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 5.89%), Jio Financial Services Ltd (down 4.99%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (down 2.86%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (down 1.37%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.15%) were among the laggards today.

(more to come)

 

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
