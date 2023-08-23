Top gainers, losers today: SBI, ICICI Bank, Jio Financial Services, Sun Pharma, among most active stocks1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Domestic indices stable; Sensex up 0.33% at 65,433.30, Nifty up 0.25% at 19,444. Gainers include Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Divi's Labs, L&T. Losers include Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra.
Domestic benchmark indices remained stable on Wednesday's trading session and ended positive. Sensex closed 213 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 65,433.30 while the Nifty ended at 19,444, up 48 points, or 0.25 per cent.
