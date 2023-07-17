Top gainers, losers today: SBI, Wipro, Tata Motors, Titan, among top gainers, losers; check full list2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Nifty and Sensex continue record-breaking streak despite weak global cues caused by worries of an economic downturn. Small caps outperformed.
The domestic benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, continued their streak of touching new records on Monday's trading session. The domestic indices gained despite weak global cues caused by worries of an economic downturn in major economies, notably after China revealed its second-quarter growth data.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×