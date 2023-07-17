The domestic benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, continued their streak of touching new records on Monday's trading session. The domestic indices gained despite weak global cues caused by worries of an economic downturn in major economies, notably after China revealed its second-quarter growth data.

Both the key indices reached new closing highs and intraday record highs. Sensex ended 529 points, or 0.80%, higher at 66,589.93 which is its fresh closing peak. The Nifty closed at its fresh closing high of 19,711.45, up 147 points, or 0.75%.

“Despite the mixed performance observed in the Asian market due to China's underwhelming GDP data, the Indian market exhibited resilience, in anticipation of a bumper Q1 result. Nifty50 Q1 consolidated PAT is projected to grow by more than 20% YoY, which can upgrade the full year earnings growth of FY24.

Small caps outperformed as comparatively valuations are attractive trading below the long-term average compared to large and mid-caps," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Here is the list of stocks who are top gainers and losers during July 17 trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: State Bank of India Ltd ( up 2.81%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.54%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.10%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 2.07%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (up 1.45%).

Top losers: Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.02%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.89%), Titan Ltd (down 0.70%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.66%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.57%).

Top gainers: State Bank of India Ltd (up 3.01%), Wipro Ltd ( up 2.68%), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (up 2.52%), Grasim Industries Ltd ( up 2.33%), and HDFC Bank Ltd ( up 2.06%).

Top losers: Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd -ONGC (down 1.68%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.32%), Tata Motors Ltd ( down 0.94%), Titan Ltd (down 0.93%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.89%)

BSE:

Top gainers: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (up 15.69%), Venky's (India) Ltd (15.11%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 10.93%), Jindal Saw Ltd (up 9.49%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 8.64%)

Top losers: Route Mobile Ltd (down 8.52%), Angel One (down 7.42%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 6.84%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.33%) and JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.78%).

NSE

Top gainers: Precision Camshafts Ltd (up 20%), Dangee Dums Ltd (up 20%), Chemfab Alkalis Ltd (up 20%), We Win Ltd (up 20%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 19.99%).

Top losers: Shree Ram Pro Ltd - Re (down 33.33%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 20%), Menon Bearings Ltd (down 7.85%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 8.04%), and Khaitan (India) Ltd ( down 7.57%).

