Top gainers, losers today: Sun Pharma, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, among most active stocks today; check full list2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: While Sun Pharma and ITC emerged as top gainers, heavyweights Maruti Suzuki and UltraTech Cement were the major drags.
Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, September 5, amid positive domestic macroeconomic data. Domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips setting new highs.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started