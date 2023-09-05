Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty settled higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, September 5, amid positive domestic macroeconomic data. Domestically focused mid-caps and small-caps outperformed the blue-chips setting new highs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 152.12 points or 0.23 per cent at 65,780.26 level while the Nifty also closed at 19,574.90 level, up 46.10 points or 0.24 per cent. The benchmark Nifty 50 has added 1.67 per cent in the last three sessions after India's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.8 per cent, the fastest pace in a year.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained a percent to hit an all-time high, riding past 40,000-mark on Tuesday led by a strong bullish momentum in midcap stocks. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has increased by more than 30 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index has increased by more than 27 per cent so far this year. Both indices have performed much better than the benchmark Nifty, which has increased by 8 per cent during the same time period.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with realty adding 1.06 per cent, and extending gains for the seventh consecutive session. Analysts attributed the recent jump in realty stocks to increasing property registrations across tier 1 cities.

The pharma index rose 1.1 per cent, with 10 of the 15 constituents logging gains. The index has risen 1.38 per cent over the last two sessions.

High-weightage financials and banks fell 0.17 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively capping gains on the index. However, public sector banks climbed 0.74 per cent, adding 4.83 per cent in the last three sessions.

"A significant trend in the market is the strength in IT index which is up 4.2 per cent in a week. Mid-cap IT has been doing well and now large-caps like HCL Tech, Infosys and Wipro have joined the rally. The order pipeline of IT companies is expected to improve on the back of the expected soft landing of the US economy,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

‘’Metal stocks also are firming up on expectations of rebound in China following the stimulus measures announced to revive the Chinese property market. But there is no room for too much optimism here since the Chinese property market is in deep trouble and recovery would be difficult,'' added Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during September 5th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Sun Pharmaceuticals (2.09%), Titan Company (1.27%), ITC (1.26%), Bajaj Finance (1.06%), and Nestle India (0.98%)

Top losers: UltraTech Cement (-1.46%), Maruti Suzuki (-0.93%), HDFC Bank (-0.57%), Wipro (-0.53%), and NTPC (-0.53%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Apollo Hospitals (3.22%), Coal India (3.07%), Sun Pharmaceuticals (2.08%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) (1.54%), and ITC (1.52%)

Top losers: UltraTech Cement (-1.49%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (-1.40%), SBI Life Insurance (-1.31%), Maruti Suzuki (-1.03%), and Eicher Motors (-0.73%).

Where is Nifty headed?

"Nifty has sustained a breakout from a descending channel on the daily chart. The trend will remain favorable as long as the bulls can maintain Nifty above 19,440. A "buy on dips" strategy should be the preferred approach until Nifty falls below 19,440. Resistance on the upper end is positioned at 19,600, and if breached, the index could potentially move higher,'' said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

COAL INDIA More Information

WIPRO More Information

BAJAJ FINANCE More Information

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author