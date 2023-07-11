Top gainers, losers today: Sun Pharma, Maruti, Cyient DLM, Bajaj Finance, UPL; check full list here1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Markets closed positively as attention turned to IT companies' Q1 earnings. TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro are set to present their results. Gainers included consumer durables, auto, healthcare, IT, capital goods, and oil & gas stocks, while banking, metal, and financials lagged.
Markets settled on a positive note during Tuesday's trading session with focus shifting towards IT companies Q1 earnings for FY24. TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro are the first in line to present their quarterly earnings later this week. Today, consumer durables, auto, healthcare, IT, capital goods, and oil & gas stocks were among top gainers. While banking, metal and financials were top laggards. Midcap and small-cap stocks gained traction as well.
