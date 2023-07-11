Markets settled on a positive note during Tuesday's trading session with focus shifting towards IT companies Q1 earnings for FY24. TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro are the first in line to present their quarterly earnings later this week. Today, consumer durables, auto, healthcare, IT, capital goods, and oil & gas stocks were among top gainers. While banking, metal and financials were top laggards. Midcap and small-cap stocks gained traction as well.

Sensex ended at 65,617.84, up by 273.67 points or 0.42%. While Nifty 50 ended at 19,439.40 higher by 83.50 points or 0.43%.

Talking about the market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The market now awaits the Q1 results, IT sector which kicks off tomorrow, where expectations are muted with a focus on the sustenance of margin and improvement in long-term guidance."

He added, "The positivity also stems from China's anticipated stimulus to withstand economic growth and hope on the moderation in US inflation data. The overall valuation for India is marginally above the long-term average, which is fair given strong earnings expectations on FY24."

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during July 11th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Sun Pharma (+2.48%), Maruti Suzuki (+1.77%), Tata Motors (+1.63%), Nestle India (+1.56%), and ITC (+1.53%).

Top losers: Bajaj Finance (-1.25%), Axis Bank (-1.11%), HCL Tech (-0.84%), SBI (-0.68%), and HDFC (-0.67%).

Nifty 50:

Top gainers: Eicher Motors (+2.78%), Sun Pharma (+2.77%), Tata Consumer Products (+2.04%), Apollo Hospital (+1.81%), and Maruti Suzuki (+1.68%).

Top losers: UPL (-2.30%), Bajaj Finance (-1.20%), Axis Bank (-1%), JSW Steel (-0.95%), and HCL Tech (-0.95%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Elecon Engineering (+14.33%), Zen Technologies (+13.19%), Lloyds Steels Industries (+11.24%), Cochin Shipyard (+10.85%), and Nelco (+8.99%).

Top losers: Swan Energy (-6.01%), Navin Fluorine International (-4.18%), Cera Sanitaryware (-3.52%), Sonata Software (-3.40%), and Electrosteel Castings (-3.24%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Premier Explosives and Mirc Electronics settle at 20% upper circuit each. Cyient DLM (+17.40%), Bharat Dynamics (+13.75%), Elecon Engineering (+13.75%).

Top losers: Art Nirman (-9.97%), Simplex Infrastructure (-9.90%), Trucap Finance (-9.62%), Zee Media (-7.32%), and Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company (-6.36%).

