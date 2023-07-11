Markets settled on a positive note during Tuesday's trading session with focus shifting towards IT companies Q1 earnings for FY24. TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro are the first in line to present their quarterly earnings later this week. Today, consumer durables, auto, healthcare, IT, capital goods, and oil & gas stocks were among top gainers. While banking, metal and financials were top laggards. Midcap and small-cap stocks gained traction as well.

