Top gainers, losers today: Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, M&M, Tech Mahindra; check full list2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST
The domestic market saw some volatility today as Sensex failed to sustain gains after a positive opening and fell 646 points to hit the intraday low of 66,060.74.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with losses on July 27, the last day of the Nifty's July series futures and options (F&O) contracts amid broadly positive global cues. The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to the highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation, and signaled the possibility of further hikes ahead.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×