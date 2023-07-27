The quarter percentage-point rise by the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lifts the overnight interest rate to a range between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. ‘’The US markets didn’t react to the expected rate action and message from the Fed. The message from the Fed chief’s press conference is that further rate actions will be data dependent. So the markets will be keenly watching the jobs report and CPI numbers due before the September Fed meeting. As of now there are no known negative triggers that can impact global equity markets,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.