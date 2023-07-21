Top gainers, losers today: Tata Motors, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Wipro; check full list1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Shares of Infosys and HUL fell a day after their June quarter results while those of Reliance Industries declined ahead of its Q1FY24 earnings.
Domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on strong losses in index heavyweights including Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday, July 21. Investors were spooked by a significant downward revision in Infosys' revenue guidance, leading to a sharp selloff in the stock after the IT major reported its weakest June quarter revenue growth since FY21.
