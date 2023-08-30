Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed flat on Wednesday, August 30, dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic numbers in India and US. Most of the European stocks were trading in the negative territory while Asian shares ended the day on a mixed note.

Sensex opened 236 points higher at 65,311.58 against the previous close of 65,075.82 and rose 383 points to hit the intraday high of 65,458.70. The Nifty50 hit an intraday high of 19,452.80 during the session.

However, the market witnessed a sudden fag-end selling which erased almost all its gains. Sensex closed at 65,087.25, up 11 points while the Nifty50 settled at 19,347.45, up 5 points. Analysts noted that Indian equities were positive for a major part of the day on account of the rally in the global markets on the increasing possibility of the US Fed taking a pause in its upcoming policy meet in September after the country reported weaker jobs data and falling consumer confidence.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI ended as the top drags on the Sensex index. However, the mid and smallcaps continued their outperformance. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.55 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.83 per cent higher.

Commenting on today's market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Positive sentiment initially propelled domestic equities, buoyed by softer US labour market data that caused a retreat in US bond yields, alleviating concerns about rate hikes. This positive outlook was reinforced by Chinese banks' move to reduce existing mortgage rates, favourably impacting Indian metal stocks.''

‘’However, gains were tempered as the day progressed, primarily due to weakness in global markets attributed to lacklustre economic data from Europe. Banking stocks bore the brunt of this downturn, while mid- and small-cap segments displayed resilience amid the market dynamics,'' he added.

Here is the list of stocks which are the top gainers and losers during August 30th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (4.99%), Tata Steel, (2.09%), Mahindra Mahindra (1.53%) , Maruti Suzuki (1.50%), and Infosys (1.19%)

Top losers: Power Grid Corporation (-1.59%), State Bank of India (-1.315), ICICI Bank (-0.97%), HDFC Bank (-0.71%), and IndusInd Bank (-0.55%)

Nifty50:

Top gainers: Jio Financial Services (4.99%), Tata Steel, (2.09%), Maruti Suzuki (1.755), Eicher Motors (1.24%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.19%)

Top losers: Power Grid Corporation (-1.49%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) (-1.49%), Hero MotoCorp (-1.42%), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (-1.31%), and State Bank of India (-1.28%)

BSE:

Top gainers: Uflex Ltd (19.99%), Gokaldas Exports (18.68%), Cosmo First Ltd (13.46%), Paisalo Digital Ltd (11.18%), and Reliance Power (10.51%)

Top losers: HBL Power Systems (-5.68%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (-3.88%), JBChemicals Pharmaceuticals Ltd (-3.75%), JSW Energy (-3.11%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (-3.08%)

NSE:

Top gainers: Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (20%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (20%), Take Solutions Ltd (20%), Uflex Ltd (19.99%), and Heads UP Ventures Ltd (19.71%)

Top losers: Transwarranty Finance Limited (-12.84%), VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Limited (-8.86%), Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd (-7.55%), Ravinder Heights Ltd (-6.07%), and TransIndia Real Estate Limited (-5.52%)



Where is Nifty headed?

‘’Nifty has failed again to reclaim short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA despite positive global cues and this indicates bears are not in the mood to loosen their grip. We reiterate our view to maintain a negative view on the index and stay stock-specific citing the prevailing outperformance of the broader indices,'' said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

