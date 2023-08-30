Top gainers, losers today: Tata Steel, Jio Financial Services, SBI, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Power Grid; check full list2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Top gainers, losers today: Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI ended as the top drags on the Sensex index.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed flat on Wednesday, August 30, dragged by losses led by banking and financial heavyweights amid weak global cues as investors remained cautious ahead of key macroeconomic numbers in India and US. Most of the European stocks were trading in the negative territory while Asian shares ended the day on a mixed note.
