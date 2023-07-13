Top gainers, losers today: TCS, Infosys, Power Grid, Federal Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Phoenix; check full list here2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Indian markets hit all-time high driven by IT and realty stocks. Sensex and Nifty 50 benchmarks closed on a positive note with TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra shares being top gainers.
Indian markets hit an all-time high and settled on a positive note on Thursday driven by IT and realty stocks. Large-cap stocks like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers. This offset sharp selling in media, PSU banks, and oil & gas stocks. However, the upside was limited as well due to a higher-than-expected rise in CPI inflation print. Q1 earnings season continues to dictate market's tone largely. India's volatility index ended on a flat note.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×