Indian markets hit an all-time high and settled on a positive note on Thursday driven by IT and realty stocks. Large-cap stocks like TCS , Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers . This offset sharp selling in media, PSU banks, and oil & gas stocks. However, the upside was limited as well due to a higher-than-expected rise in CPI inflation print. Q1 earnings season continues to dictate market's tone largely. India's volatility index ended on a flat note.

Sensex jumped by 164.99 points or 0.25% to settle at 65,558.89, while Nifty 50 index was marginally up by 29.45 points or 0.15% to end at 19,413.75. Nifty IT jumped by 1.75% to finish at 29,628.20.

It also needs to be noted that Sensex and Nifty 50 also touched a fresh lifetime high of 66,064.21 and 19,567 respectively earlier in the day.

Talking about the current market performance, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Today’s domestic rally was supported by the contra bet buying of the IT stocks which was supported by stable margins, new generation business opportunities and increase in pricing power due to moderation in USD, as latest US inflation is fast approaching the Fed’s target levels."

He added, "The broad market was trading positively at the all-time high level in anticipation of buoyant Q1 results and low volatility (VIX). However, a mixed start to bank earnings, coupled with ongoing concerns about domestic inflation, attracted bearish sentiment towards the latter half."

Of the total 3,588 stocks listed on BSE, 1,328 stocks advanced while 2,120 stocks declined and 140 stocks remained unchanged. A total of 222 stocks hit new 52-week highs and 54 stocks touched new 52-week lows.

Here is the list of top gainers and losers during July 13th trading session:

Sensex:

Top gainers: TCS (+2.47%), Infosys (+2.40%), Bajaj Finserv (+1.51%), Tech Mahindra (+1.35%), and ICICI Bank (+1.32%).

Top losers: Power Grid (-3.63%), Maruti Suzuki (-1.86%), NTPC (-1.44%), Reliance Industries (-0.83%), Hindustan Unilever (-0.82%).

Nifty 50:

Top gainers: TCS (+2.60%), Hindalco (+2.59%), Infosys (+2.39%), Tech Mahindra (+1.90%), and Bajaj Finserv (+1.62%).

Top losers: Power Grid (-3.35%), Coal India (-1.86%), UPL (-1.73%), Maruti Suzuki (-1.68%), and BPCL (-1.35%).

BSE:

Top gainers: Phoenix (+6.84%), Finolex Cables (+5.31%), Tanla Platforms (+4.66%), Apcotex Industries (+4.66%), and Supreme Industries (+4.22%).

Top losers: Federal Bank (-5.51%), PCBL (-5.21%), Delta Corp (-5.18%), Bank of Maharashtra (-4.81%), and Manappuram Finance (-4.55%).

NSE:

Top gainers: Trigyn Technologies settle at 20% upper circuit, Ritco Logistics (+17.74%), TruCap Finance (+12.54%), Visesh Infotecnics (+12.50%), and Kellton Tech Solutions (+12.11%).

Top losers: Panache Digilife (-9.02%), Somany Ceramics (-8.24%), Avro India (-7.25%), Nitco Limited (-7.14%), DB Realty (-7.07%).

